Gautam Adani holds a massive net worth of USD 76.9 billion. He is still the second-richest person in India.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani continues to expand his business empire. Through his multiple companies, he has entered various sectors. Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship firm of Adani's conglomerate. On Tuesday, it posted nearly an eight-fold rise in net profit in the September quarter on strong earnings from airports and new energy units that offset the drag from the coal trading business.

A day after on Wednesday, shares of the company surged over 5 per cent to Rs 2,994.70. The stock soared 5.11 per cent to Rs 2,986.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, it surged 4.87 per cent to Rs 2,987.50. The market cap of the company climbed to Rs 3.41 lakh crore on October 30.

Meanwhile, Adani has a real-time net worth of USD 76.9 billion, as per Forbes. He became India's second-largest cement producer in 2022, after acquiring Swiss firm Holcim's Indian assets for USD 10.5 billion. Currently, he is on the 21st spot on the list of Forbes World's Billionaires. The 62-year-old is India's biggest airport operator and also controls Mundra Port, India's largest, in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, EBITDA of Adani Enterprises was up 46 per cent at Rs 4,354 crore, while revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 23,196 crore. Except for the coal business, the firm's other main businesses saw growth in both the top and bottom lines.