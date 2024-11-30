Breaking his silence on allegations, Adani emphasised resilience and commitment to compliance

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, addressed recent challenges faced by the conglomerate during the 51st Gem & Jewellery Awards in Jaipur on November 30. Breaking his silence on allegations, Adani emphasised resilience and commitment to compliance.

"Every attack makes us stronger, every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group," he said, referring to accusations regarding Adani Green Energy's compliance practices. Adani clarified that no one from the group has been named or charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or for conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to reports.

"In today's world, negativity spreads faster than facts," he added. "As we work through the legal process, I reconfirm our absolute commitment to world-class regulatory compliance."

Adani also spoke about the Dharavi redevelopment project, describing it as a transformative opportunity for over 1 million residents. He highlighted the group's vision to improve lives through such initiatives.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Adani recounted his early days in Mumbai as a 16-year-old diamond trader. "Trading taught me to fly without a safety net," he said, sharing how his first deal with a Japanese buyer earned him a Rs 10,000 commission.

Adani praised India's leadership in the global diamond and silver jewellery markets, holding a 26.5% and 30% share, respectively.

"The rise of lab-grown diamonds, shifting consumer priorities, and the demand for transparency are reshaping the industry," Adani noted. "This is our moment to lead and create a new blueprint for success."