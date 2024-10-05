Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has fallen out of the $100 billion club

This week, the Indian stock market saw a significant drop, with the Sensex falling by over 4,000 points. Investors lost a massive Rs 16 lakh crore during this period. On Friday, the wealth of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, took a hit of $1.62 billion (approximately Rs 13,612 crore).

His net worth now stands around $105 billion. Despite this, Ambani remains the 14th richest person in the world and the richest in Asia. According to reports, this year, his net worth has increased by $8.93 billion.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has fallen out of the $100 billion club. On Friday, his net worth dropped by $942 million, bringing it down to $99.5 billion. He now ranks 18th on the global rich list.

However, Adani's wealth has grown by $15.2 billion this year. Interestingly, three members of the Walton family, founders of Walmart, have surpassed Adani in wealth. Jim Walton is worth $103 billion, while Rob Walton and Alice Walton each hold $100 billion.

On the other hand, the US stock market performed well on Friday, boosting the fortunes of American billionaires. Elon Musk, the richest person globally, saw his wealth rise by $6.73 billion, bringing his net worth to $263 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, with $211 billion, is the second richest, followed by Jeff Bezos with $209 billion.