Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomtao delivery agents, pics go viral, watch here

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has fallen out of the $100 billion club

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This week, the Indian stock market saw a significant drop, with the Sensex falling by over 4,000 points. Investors lost a massive Rs 16 lakh crore during this period. On Friday, the wealth of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, took a hit of $1.62 billion (approximately Rs 13,612 crore). 

His net worth now stands around $105 billion. Despite this, Ambani remains the 14th richest person in the world and the richest in Asia. According to reports, this year, his net worth has increased by $8.93 billion.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has fallen out of the $100 billion club. On Friday, his net worth dropped by $942 million, bringing it down to $99.5 billion. He now ranks 18th on the global rich list. 

However, Adani's wealth has grown by $15.2 billion this year. Interestingly, three members of the Walton family, founders of Walmart, have surpassed Adani in wealth. Jim Walton is worth $103 billion, while Rob Walton and Alice Walton each hold $100 billion.

On the other hand, the US stock market performed well on Friday, boosting the fortunes of American billionaires. Elon Musk, the richest person globally, saw his wealth rise by $6.73 billion, bringing his net worth to $263 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, with $211 billion, is the second richest, followed by Jeff Bezos with $209 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 355 marks in JEE Advanced, whose father works at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, aims to join..

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 355 marks in JEE Advanced, whose father works at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, aims to join..

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

'The agony, the pain...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's sculpture placed at RG Kar, receives backlash on social media

'The agony, the pain...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's sculpture placed at RG Kar, receives backlash on social media

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement