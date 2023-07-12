Gautam Adani eyes Anil Ambani’s bankrupt coal plant but ex-billionaire hasn't given up yet

The Anil Ambani-owned power company operates two units of coal-fired power plant in Central India.

India Inc is likely to see an Adani vs Ambani contest to acquire a bankrupt coal plant firm belonging to crisis-hit former billionaire Anil Ambani. Gautam Adani-led conglomerate is mulling a bid for the Ambani-owned Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources close to the development.

The Anil Ambani-owned power company operates two units at a coal-fired power plant in Central India. Earlier in May, it was reported that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power had made a one-time settlement offer of Rs 1,200 crore to Vidarbha’s lenders.

Vidarbha Industries runs 600-megawatt generation facilities in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. As per latest reports, Adani is now looking to snap up the beleaguered plan to expand the group’s coal power portfolio.

A bankruptcy court is currently auctioning the coal-fired plants. However, the Ahmedabad-based billionaire is expected to face stiff competition as Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Ltd is likely to enter the bidding process in an attempt to win back control of the firm.

This development comes after Adani Green Energy Ltd greenlighted a move of raising fresh funds to the tune of Rs 12,264 crore ($1.49 billion). Plans to raise funds were also revealed by two other Adani firms - Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission - back in May. Both the companies plan to raise a combined $2.57 billion.

Adani’s expansion and fund infusion plans follow troubled times for the conglomerate which saw more than $100 billion wiped off the market cap of its 7 listed companies. The crisis hit after short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation in a stunning report back in January this year.

(Inputs from Reuters)