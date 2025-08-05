Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt,

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood

From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu

From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani exits key managerial role at Rs 293000 crore company, its business is...

The company on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Gautam Adani exits key managerial role at Rs 293000 crore company, its business is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

India's richest man, Gautam Adani, is leading one of the largest conglomerates, Adani Group, as chairman. The Indian billionaire also holds several key positions in his companies. However, the Adani Group chairman, now exits from the position of Executive Chairman of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. with effect from August 5, the company announced on Tuesday. Consequently, he ceases to be a key managerial personnel of the company. Adani Ports is one the India's largest integrated ports and logistics companies. 

"The Board has approved re-designation of Mr. Gautam S. Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025, and consequently, he would ceased to be key managerial personnel of the Company," Adani Ports said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani Ports Q1 results

The Adani company on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income. It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the April-June period of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income surged to Rs 9,422.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,054.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Ports market cap

The company currently has a market cap of Rs 2.93 lakh crore, as of August 5. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 1,361.90 apiece on Tuesday.

Gautam Adani's net worth

He is the second richest man in India, with a net worth of USD 61.9 billion, as per Forbes. He is currently the 28th richest person in the world.

READ | Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...
Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana sa
Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge
Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to weapons charge
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son
Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
From Ranveer Singh to Yash: These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
These 5 rowdy onscreen actors will give you goosebumps on silver screen
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bollywood
Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bo
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for toned body
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's pilates workout routine for
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE