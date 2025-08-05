Gautam Adani exits key managerial role at Rs 293000 crore company, its business is...

The company on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter.

India's richest man, Gautam Adani, is leading one of the largest conglomerates, Adani Group, as chairman. The Indian billionaire also holds several key positions in his companies. However, the Adani Group chairman, now exits from the position of Executive Chairman of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. with effect from August 5, the company announced on Tuesday. Consequently, he ceases to be a key managerial personnel of the company. Adani Ports is one the India's largest integrated ports and logistics companies.

"The Board has approved re-designation of Mr. Gautam S. Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025, and consequently, he would ceased to be key managerial personnel of the Company," Adani Ports said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani Ports Q1 results

The Adani company on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income. It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the April-June period of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income surged to Rs 9,422.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,054.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Ports market cap

The company currently has a market cap of Rs 2.93 lakh crore, as of August 5. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 1,361.90 apiece on Tuesday.

Gautam Adani's net worth

He is the second richest man in India, with a net worth of USD 61.9 billion, as per Forbes. He is currently the 28th richest person in the world.

