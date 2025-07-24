Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results, revenue rises by...

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 1,190.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Gautam Adani, Indian billionaire and Adani Group chairman, received a piece of good news on Thursday after Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) reported a net profit of Rs 538.94 crore for the June quarter FY26. The growth in the business was mainly due to higher revenues from the transmission business. The company had incurred a loss of Rs 1,190.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Adani Energy income, revenue

The company reported a total income rose to Rs 7,025.49 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,489.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from the transmission business increased to Rs 2,188.19 crore from Rs 1,746.18 crore. However, revenue from the distribution business dipped slightly to Rs 3,359.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,372.94 crore a year ago. On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 2,315 crore, up 3.1% YoY from Rs 2,244.5 crore. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 34%, compared to 42% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adani Energy shares

The Adani company shares closed at Rs 848.20 apiece on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange. The Market capitalisation of Adani Energy stands at Rs 1.02 lakh crore, as of July 24.

