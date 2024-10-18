The delegation led by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani assured his support skill development initiatives of the state.

Guatm Adani is known for his massive business empire. He is among the richest men in India with a net worth of Rs 665807 crore, as per Forbes. Now, the billionaire has donated Rs 100 crore to Telangana for its Young India Skills University. Adani with his son Karan Adani, through its CSR arm Adani Foundation, handed over a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In the post, Telangana CMO added," A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani met with Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University. Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth."

The university has announced that the courses will be started in October after the Dasara festival. The classes will be started in the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) on a temporary basis. The courses in Healthcare, Commerce and Logistics will be launched first. Industrialist Anand Mahindra is the chairman of the university board.

Earlier in September, CM Reddy had urged industrialists to become partners and create a Corpus Fund for the complete management of the institution. The state had requested the industry leaders to come forward for the construction of the university buildings and campus.

The government already allotted 150 acres of land and earmarked Rs 100 crore for the university. Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes throughout India.

