Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

The Adani Group is likely to explore partnerships with major Indian vehicle manufacturers to further build the fleet in the key sunrise sector.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Gautam Adani with Qualcomm CEO
Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday said he met chip maker Qualcomm’s President and CEO Cristiano Amon, and had a detailed discussion around semiconductors, AI, mobility and edge appliances — area in which India is taking bold steps with big investments flowing in.

In a post of X, Gautam Adani said that it was a great meeting with the Qualcomm CEO and his leaders.

“Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets,” said the Adani Group Founder.

“Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India’s potential,” Gautam Adani added.

India has embarked on its ambitious semiconductor journey with a likely groundbreaking ceremony of three new semiconductor projects worth $15.14 billion, including two from the Tata Group, soon.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, recently approved the establishment of these units that are set to generate direct employment of 20,000 advanced technology jobs and nearly 60,000 indirect jobs.

In a big push to the vision of ‘Making AI in India’ and ‘Making AI Work for India’, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

On the mobility front where the requirement for high-end chips for next-gen vehicles is constantly increasing, the Adani Group and Uber may soon announce a joint venture (JV) to help the global ride-hailing major expand its fleet that runs on alternative and renewable energy, which is a thrust to the government’s green energy goals.

The Adani Group is likely to explore partnerships with major Indian vehicle manufacturers to further build the fleet in the key sunrise sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

