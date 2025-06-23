The major milestone is regarding India's clean energy transition. This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production, the Adani company said.

Gautam Adani, Indian billionaire and Adani Group chairman, continues to explore new sectors after establishing a billion-dollar business empire. His group already has a presence in several sectors, including energy, cements, ports and more. Now, in a clean energy push, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat. This marks a major milestone in the nation's clean energy transition.

The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production, the company said in a statement.

“The ANIL pilot plant is India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance,” the company added.

Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport — and in achieving global net-zero targets. The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship government of India programme that aims to reduce import dependence, enhance energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries — all in fulfilment of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

India's vision to not only meet its domestic demand but also become a major global exporter of green hydrogen by 2030, contributing meaningfully to decarbonization action. To drive this transition, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the government in 2023, with an initial allocation of USD 2.4 billion. India's vision is to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from IANS)