Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...

The Adani company is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has a market cap of Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

India's second richest man, Gautam Adani-led Adani Power Ltd (APL) has reported nearly 16 per cent (15.53) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,305 crore for the June quarter. This was mainly impacted by lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses. The Adani Group entity had a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 3,913 crore in April-June period of 2024-25 financial year, a company statement said.

The profit in the quarter slipped "on account of lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions," it said. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was higher by 27.1 per cent due to higher one-time income and continuing EBITDA on a sequential basis. In the first quarter, the company said its "continuing total revenue" fell to Rs 14,167 crore from Rs 15,052 crore a year ago, primarily due to lower merchant tariff realisation and import coal prices year-on-year.

Adani Power EBITDA

EBITDA was at Rs 5,744 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 6,290 crore in Q1 FY25 supported by moderation in fuel costs despite lower tariffs and higher operating costs on account of recent acquisitions. The company's operating capacity grew from 15,250 MW to 17,550 MW in Q1 FY26 on account of acquisition of the 1,200 MW Moxie Power Generation Ltd (MPGL), 600 MW Korba Power Limited [KPL], and 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS).



It further grew to 18,150 MW in July 2025 upon completion of the acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. The company achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 67 per cent during the quarter. The Godda power plant has started receiving regular payments from the Bangladesh Power Development Board after the release of USD 437 million in June 2025 and USD 75 million in July 2025.

Adani Power stock split

It has announced its first-ever stock split in the ratio of 1:5. This means that every single share held by its eligible shareholders will be split into five, without changing the overall value of their holding. In an exchange filing, Adani Power announced that its board of directors has considered and approved the split of one existing equity share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

Adani Power market cap

Adani Power is a part of the Adani portfolio and is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.19 lakh crore, as of August 1. Its shares closed at Rs 565.40 on Friday.

