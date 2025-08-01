Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues

BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England

India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

8th Presale Stage of EVM Layer 2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sold Out With Over $13.77M Now Raised

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: For Big Gains in 2025, Ditch SHIB and Buy These 3 Tokens Below 50 Cents

Delhi to Jaipur in just 2.5 hours as key part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens to public, top speed is...

Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...

Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress for 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Report

Viral video: Farah Khan's cook goes to Maldives, gets VIP treatment, director feels envy of him, netizens react to their 'cute banter': 'Dilip bhai is so lucky'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35

BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England

BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test vs ENG

India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'

India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...

The Adani company is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has a market cap of Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

India's second richest man, Gautam Adani-led Adani Power Ltd (APL) has reported nearly 16 per cent (15.53) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,305 crore for the June quarter. This was mainly impacted by lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses. The Adani Group entity had a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 3,913 crore in April-June period of 2024-25 financial year, a company statement said.

The profit in the quarter slipped "on account of lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions," it said. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was higher by 27.1 per cent due to higher one-time income and continuing EBITDA on a sequential basis. In the first quarter, the company said its "continuing total revenue" fell to Rs 14,167 crore from Rs 15,052 crore a year ago, primarily due to lower merchant tariff realisation and import coal prices year-on-year.

Adani Power EBITDA

EBITDA was at Rs 5,744 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 6,290 crore in Q1 FY25 supported by moderation in fuel costs despite lower tariffs and higher operating costs on account of recent acquisitions. The company's operating capacity grew from 15,250 MW to 17,550 MW in Q1 FY26 on account of acquisition of the 1,200 MW Moxie Power Generation Ltd (MPGL), 600 MW Korba Power Limited [KPL], and 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS).
 
It further grew to 18,150 MW in July 2025 upon completion of the acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. The company achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 67 per cent during the quarter. The Godda power plant has started receiving regular payments from the Bangladesh Power Development Board after the release of USD 437 million in June 2025 and USD 75 million in July 2025.

READ | This IT firm beats Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% to Rs...

Adani Power stock split

It has announced its first-ever stock split in the ratio of 1:5. This means that every single share held by its eligible shareholders will be split into five, without changing the overall value of their holding. In an exchange filing, Adani Power announced that its board of directors has considered and approved the split of one existing equity share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share.

Adani Power market cap

Adani Power is a part of the Adani portfolio and is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.19 lakh crore, as of August 1. Its shares closed at Rs 565.40 on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress for 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Report
Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress
IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...
IND vs ENG: Big blow to England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test due to...
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test vs ENG
After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues
After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35
From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant
From a Small Startup in Chennai to a Global Moving Giant
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE