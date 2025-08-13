Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling to serve summons to Indian billionaire?

The US financial regulator has been attempting to advance the federal lawsuit against Adani Group chairman and his associates, but formal summons have yet to serve to the Indian billionaire and his associates. Why the legal battle involving Gautam Adani is facing persistent delays?

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been facing challenges in serving formal summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, in a case linked to bribery and securities fraud. The failure to summon has led to delays in the legal proceedings against the Adani Group chairman and related associates.

The SEC has informed a federal court in New York that it is still awaiting delivery of a summons from Indian authorities, whom they relied on to facilitate the service of summons under the Hague Service Convention. C attorney Christopher M. Colorado wrote that, “defendants are located in India and the SEC’s efforts to serve them are ongoing, including a request for assistance from Indian authorities to effect service under the Hague Service Convention,” said the statement.

Why is the US regulator unable to serve a summons to Adani and his associates?



As per reports, the US SEC has actively attempted to push forward the lawsuit, but the progress has been halted due to procedural issues involving cross-border legal cooperation. They had requested help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice for nearly four months, but the summons had not been served. The law ministry reportedly issued a notice to a court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, but the SEC has not received confirmation as yet. Although the SEC continued to communicate with the Indian Law Ministry, the Indian authorities have not yet completed the service. In addition, the SEC has sent Notices of Lawsuit and Requests for Waiver of Service of Summons directly to Adani’s legal counsel in India.



Also read: Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

SEC cited procedural challenges under the Convention in which India, as a signatory, has specific requirements for service, including documents to be in English, a designated central authority (MoLJ) to handle service and prohibiting direct service.



Gautam Adani and associates in bribery and securities fraud case

Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and others have been indicted by US federal prosecutors for an alleged scheme to pay bribes to Indian officials and defraud US investors. The SEC, in its complaint on November 20, 2024, alleged that the defendants "violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy Ltd. in connection with a September 2021 debt offering." The Adanis have been charged with bribery linked to securing solar energy contracts in India between 2020 and 2024, allegedly involving promises and/or payments exceeding USD 250 million to Indian government officials.

SEC alleged that Gautam and Sagar Adani misled US investors and global financial institutions regarding Adani Green Energy's anti-bribery program and executive conduct through false statements. It also accused them of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA). The SEC is investigating CDPQ executives Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, and Deepak Malhotra for allegedly destroying evidence and withholding key information in a bribery case, as per reports. The Adani Group had engaged US law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to handle the matter, according to ET.