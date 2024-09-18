Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

The Adani Group has also urged media to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation.

The Adani Group led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani has refuted the media report by a Kenya newspaper which claimed that the group's proposal for the Kenya Airport Authority was cleared in 17 days. The conglomerate stated in the statement that Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media in this regard.

Adani Group in its media clarification said, "We have come across a report published by the Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal."

"We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter. We urge media outlets to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation," the statement stated.

The newspaper recently tweeted, "Indian firm Adani Group says its proposal for the Kenya Airports Authority was cleared in 17 days; KAA management now faces scrutiny over the swift approval process." The post is now been deleted.

Earlier on Monday, The Adani Group has categorically stated that neither the group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

The statement in circulation is fake and misleading asserted an Adani Group spokesperson "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases", including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats", related to the Group's presence in Kenya.

(WIth inputs from ANI)