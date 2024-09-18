Twitter
Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

The Adani Group has also urged media to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

The Adani Group led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani has refuted the media report by a Kenya newspaper which claimed that the group's proposal for the Kenya Airport Authority was cleared in 17 days. The conglomerate stated in the statement that Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media in this regard.

Adani Group in its media clarification said, "We have come across a report published by the Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal."

"We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter. We urge media outlets to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation," the statement stated.

 

 

The newspaper recently tweeted, "Indian firm Adani Group says its proposal for the Kenya Airports Authority was cleared in 17 days; KAA management now faces scrutiny over the swift approval process." The post is now been deleted.

Earlier on Monday, The Adani Group has categorically stated that neither the group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

The statement in circulation is fake and misleading asserted an Adani Group spokesperson "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases", including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats", related to the Group's presence in Kenya.

(WIth inputs from ANI)

 

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

