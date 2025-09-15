Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details

Besides providing improved connectivity, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and significantly boost tourism in the region. Adani noted the project reflects his group's commitment to building infrastructure that not only strengthens the country but also uplifts communities.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details
Billionaire Gautam Adani.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Monday said it had received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) to develop a ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in the project, to be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail and Water (RMRW) division. The 12.9 kilometer ropeway is expected to transform one of India's most challenging pilgrimages by reducing the journey time from the current eight to 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, the company said in a release.

What are the details of the ropeway project?

Once completed, the ropeway will be capable of carrying 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, easing the arduous journey for lakhs of devotees visiting the Kedarnath shrine every year. Kedarnath attracts around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, and the new ropeway is projected to not only make the travel safer and faster but also improve the overall pilgrim experience. The project falls under the Government of India's National Ropeways Development Programme, Parvatmala, and will be developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a revenue-share basis with NHLML. According to the company, construction is estimated to take six years, after which AEL will operate the ropeway for 29 years.

What did Gautam Adani say on the project?

"The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project - it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, as per the release. The release further stated, "By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand's people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people."

What will be the impact of the project?

Apart from providing improved connectivity, the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities and significantly boost tourism in the region. Adani further noted that the project reflects his group's commitment to building infrastructure that not only strengthens the country but also uplifts communities. Adani Enterprises, which entered the roads and highways sector in 2018, has steadily expanded its portfolio under the RMRW division. Presently, it has 14 projects across Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) modes, covering more than 5,000 lane kilometers. The Kedarnath ropeway project is being viewed as a landmark step that will combine technological expertise with spiritual significance, providing pilgrims with a safer and more comfortable passage while opening up new economic avenues for the state of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

