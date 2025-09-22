Gautam Adani's BIG statement after SEBI closure on Hindenburg allegations: 'A cloud that...'

The January 2023 Hindenburg report accused the group of accounting irregularities, stock price manipulation, and the use of opaque offshore entities.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has said that the Adani Group will now shift toward accelerating innovation, improving transparency, and building for long-term impact. His comments come days after Sebi gave a clean chit to the Adani Group over the Hindenburg allegations. "Today, a cloud that had hung over us for more than two years has been lifted, Adani said in an internal message to staff, seen by PTI. "SEBI's comprehensive investigation has concluded by rejecting all allegations contained in the Hindenburg report from January 2023."

What were the Hindenburg report's allegations?

The January 2023 Hindenburg report accused the group of accounting irregularities, stock price manipulation, and the use of opaque offshore entities. Adani Group repeatedly denied the allegations made by Hindenburg, which has since disbanded.

What Sebi said

Last week, in two separate orders, Sebi said there was no evidence of the conglomerate using related-party transactions to route funds into its listed units, and that the transactions, cited by Hindenburg, did not meet the definition of a related party.

Gautam Adani issues a statement

Adani called the allegations part of a "targeted, multidimensional assault" and credited his employees for maintaining operational momentum despite global scrutiny. "This attack was never just a market event." He added that the company had emerged stronger and laid out future priorities, including a focus on transparency, innovation, long-term value creation, and transformation. Last week on Friday, Adani Group companies added more than Rs 69,000 crore to their market capitalisation in a single trading session after Sebi gave a clean chit to it.