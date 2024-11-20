Adani Centre will compete directly with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio’s World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Gautam Adani is India's second-richest person. He leads the Adani Group, which is present in several sectors, including ports, power, airports, and more. The billionaire is often compared with India's richest person, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman. Now, Adani is planning to spend around USD 2 billion (Rs 16877 crore) to build Mumbai's largest international convention centre (ICC), Live Mint reported quoting two people aware of the matter.

The Adani Centre will be built near the international airport in the western suburb of Vile Parle. The centre will host a five-star hotel with 275 rooms, the report stated. It will also compete directly with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio’s World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Convention centres usually host conferences and exhibitions that help promote a country’s trade and export potential.

The Adani Centre is expected to span 1.5 million sq ft, while the Jio World Centre covers 1 million sq ft. The proposed Adani Centre will be able to accommodate 15,000-20,000 people. It is expected to have a total indoor area of 1.2 million sq ft with 0.3 million sq. ft for vehicle parking and other purposes.

According to the report, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given its nod to the centre's design. The approval for the detailed blueprint is expected in two months, one of the two people cited above said.

