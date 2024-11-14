Adani also extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, who recently won the 2024 US Presidential Election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, announced on social media that his company would invest $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States. This major commitment was disclosed on Wednesday, November 13, through a post on platform X.

Adani also extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, who recently won the 2024 US Presidential Election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Adani expressed optimism about strengthening ties between India and the United States under Trump’s leadership.

In his announcement, Adani emphasised the Adani Group’s dedication to leveraging its global expertise to contribute to US energy security and resilient infrastructure. This investment is also expected to create up to 15,000 jobs in the United States, demonstrating Adani’s commitment to supporting both the economy and job market in the Western nation.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” Adani wrote. “As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to investing $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects.”

Reflecting on Trump’s election win, Adani described the President-elect as a symbol of "unbreakable tenacity" and noted that he admired how America’s democracy empowers its citizens to preserve the country’s founding values.