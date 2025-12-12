Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
BUSINESS
The company executed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of the company.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to expand his business empire through new ventures and the acquisition of other companies. Now, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting, PTI reported. The company operates within the electric utilities sector as a transmission service provider.
This acquisition will further AESL's strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities, a regulatory filing said. The company did not disclose the deal value. The project is designed to facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy, comprising Phase-V scheme of Khavda, which has been planned to enable the evacuation of an additional 8 GW RE power from Khavda RE park.
"The company on December 12, 2025... executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with PFC Consulting for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of KPS III HVDC Transmission Limited (KPS III)," it said. The authorised share capital, as well as the paid-up share capital of KPS III is Rs 1 lakh. The company said the acquisition will be done at a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. KPS III was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi on January 18, 2024.
Adani Energy Solutions reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 534 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 675 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,595 crore from Rs 6,183 crore a year earlier.