FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Gautam Adani asserted that the country must do what is best for itself, define its own development path and resist external pressures.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Adani, India's second richest man and Adani Group chairman, has said that his conglomerate will invest over USD 75 billion in the energy transition space over the next five years, PTI reported. He asserted that the country must do what is best for itself, define its own development path and resist external pressures. Adani was speaking at the 100th foundation day of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

World’s largest renewable energy park

Adani said the group is building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spread over 520 sq km. "At full capacity by 2030, this park will generate 30 gw of green energy. At average household consumption, this is equivalent to powering over 60 million homes a year," he said.

Adani Enterprises shares

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani, has a market cap of Rs 2.59 lakh crore, as of December 9. Its shares closed at Rs 2,250 on Tuesday.

Gautam Adani's net worth

According to Forbes, the 63-year-old billionaire has a net worth of USD 65.7 billion, as of December 9. Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

READ | 8th Pay Commission: Govt shares BIG update in Parliament on implementation of CPC recommendations

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement