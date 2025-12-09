Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man and Adani Group chairman, has said that his conglomerate will invest over USD 75 billion in the energy transition space over the next five years, PTI reported. He asserted that the country must do what is best for itself, define its own development path and resist external pressures. Adani was speaking at the 100th foundation day of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.
Adani said the group is building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spread over 520 sq km. "At full capacity by 2030, this park will generate 30 gw of green energy. At average household consumption, this is equivalent to powering over 60 million homes a year," he said.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani, has a market cap of Rs 2.59 lakh crore, as of December 9. Its shares closed at Rs 2,250 on Tuesday.
According to Forbes, the 63-year-old billionaire has a net worth of USD 65.7 billion, as of December 9. Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.