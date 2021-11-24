Gautam Adani becomes Asia, India's richest person

Industrialist Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group has now become the richest person not just in India but the whole of Asia as per the market capitalisation of Adani group companies.

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of Adani Group which is the largest port operator in India. According to Forbes, he is also the owner of Abbot Point, a coal mining project in Australia that has been engulfed in controversies.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in Adani’s net worth since April 2020. On 18 March 2020, his net worth was $4.91 billion. Within 20 months, his net worth climbed to $83.89 billion, over 1808 per cent up. For the sake of comparison, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 per cent.

Recently, Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), one of the group's companies and India's largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, won three awards at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s first-ever Operational Sustainability Conference-cum-Competition on November 11 this year.

In the area of Economic Sustainability, ATL won two awards, the Platinum Award for Green Energy Adoption for its case study on auxiliary consumption and the Gold Award for its case study on Remote (Central) Operation with cluster-based maintenance. ATL also won the Silver Award for its case study on Greening of Substations in the area of Environmental Sustainability.