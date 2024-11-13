The Adani Group will invest USD 10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.

Adani Group led by billionaire Gautam Adani has announced that it will invest USD 10 billion or Rs 84395 crore in the US for energy security and resilient infrastructure projects. Adani asserted that the investment would create up to 15,000 jobs. He also congratulated Donald Trump, who won the recently-concluded US Presidential elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Adani wrote, "As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest USD 10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs." Check out his tweet here:

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000… pic.twitter.com/X9wZm4BV2u — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 13, 2024

On November 6 too, Adani congratulated Trump on winning the US Presidential polls for a second term and said the US leader embodies tenacity, grit, determination and courage. Adani is the second richest person in India with a real-time net worth of USD 71 billion, as per Forbes.

This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892.

(With inputs from ANI)

