Gautam Adani's company announces Q1 results, profit rises 31% to Rs...; market cap reaches Rs...

Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire and chairman of the Adani Group, has expanded his business empire into various sectors. Many of his companies are announcing the results of quarter 1 these days. Now, Adani Group's renewable energy firm, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has announced its results, reporting double-digit growth in its consolidated net profit and revenue for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Adani Green Energy's profit after tax for Q1 stood at Rs 824 crore as against Rs 629 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a growth of 31 per cent. The revenue also jumped 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,312 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at Rs 2,528 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Green Energy market cap

The Adani-led firm's market cap stands at Rs 1.63 lakh crore as of July 28. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,009 apiece on Monday.

Adani Green revenue

The company increased its total income to Rs 4,006 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,112 crore in the year-ago period. A major share of Rs 3,312 crore and Rs 429 crore in revenues came from power supply and sale of goods/equipment, respectively. Expenses were at Rs 3,050 crore as against Rs 2,437 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

About Adani Green Energy

AGEL said it is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat. Spread over 538 sq km, almost 5 times the size of the city of Paris, the project will set a global benchmark for the development of ultra-large-scale renewable energy plants.



AGEL has an operational capacity of 5.6 GW solar, wind and hybrid capacity at Khavda. Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions.

(With inputs from PTI)