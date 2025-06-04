Adani company has raised USD 750 million via External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of international banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India. The Indian billionaire has been expanding his business empire through his Adani Group, which has a presence in several sectors, including ports, airports, energy and more. Now, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, has raised USD 750 million via External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of international banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

According to AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the amount will be used to refinance existing USD 40 million debt, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and capacity expansion across the six airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram -- along with scaling the non-aeronautical businesses, including retail, F&B, Duty Free and services across the airport network.

“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India's aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL.

Adani Airports

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 23 per cent of passenger footfalls and over 29 per cent of India's air cargo traffic. AAHL also holds 74 per cent in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which, in turn, holds 74 per cent in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

AAHL served 94 million passengers in FY 2024–25 with an overall capacity of 110 million passengers. It aims to triple capacity to 300 million passengers per annum by 2040 through phased development. As part of this roadmap, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational shortly, adding 20 million passengers in the first phase, with capacity expanding up to 90 million annually in a phased manner, significantly boosting the Mumbai region's aviation infrastructure.

(With inputs from IANS)