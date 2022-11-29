Gas Prices: Government to soon roll out new policy that will lower rising costs for CNG-PNG

Government to soon roll out new policy that will lower rising costs for CNG-PNG

Gas Prices: Plans are being made to stop the inflation of growing costs in order to reduce the prices of CNG and LPG coming from the pipeline. Public sector businesses may impose a five-year price cap on natural gas extracted from existing fields. This has been suggested by the government-appointed committee to evaluate gas prices, led by Kirit Parekh.

As opposed to the current cost of $8.57, public sector enterprises Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) are now paid a minimum price of $4 and a maximum price of $6.5 per million British Thermal Units (per unit). These details were provided by three relevant sources to abplive. In the coming days, the committee, led by former Planning Commission member Kirit S. Parekh, will deliver its report to the government. The Petroleum Ministry will submit these recommendations for cabinet approval after considering them.

The Parekh Committee was tasked with coming up with recommendations to make sure there was a market-oriented, transparent and reliable pricing framework to foster a gas-based economy in India, as per what sources told abplive. Additionally, the committee has to determine whether the final customer pays a fair price for gas. According to him, the minimum and restricted price will last for five years and be evaluated annually. As opposed to the previous year, this will prevent prices from dropping below the cost of manufacturing or won't increase at the same rate as the existing rates to new highs.

Investing concerns in exploration and production (E&P) could also be addressed, according to sources, based on the committee's suggestions. Market-based pricing, according to him, will attract international businesses and stimulate new investments. According to reliable sources, city gas will be given first dibs on the gas supply. The region will fall under the "zero cut" category, which indicates that in the event of a decline in the generation, supply to other users will be reduced first. The pricing structure for gas coming from challenging fields won't be altered, though. The KG-D6 field is one of the challenging fields owned by Reliance Industries Ltd. and its UK partner BP Plc.