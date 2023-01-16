Ganga Vilas Cruise: Meet Raj Singh, the owner of world's longest river cruise.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: The world's longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas Cruise, has set out on its journey. The flagship cruise was inaugurated from Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Dibrugarh (Assam) via Bangladesh with 39 passengers in 51 days.

For this journey, one has spent Rs 20-25 lakh. People's craze is increasing to see this luxurious cruise. Reports suggest tickets for the cruise have already been sold out till March 2024. The bookings are available for tours from April 2024 onwards. But do you know who owns Ganga Vilas Cruise?

Who is the owner of Ganga Vilas Cruise?

The world's largest river cruise is owned by Raj Singh, CEO and founder of Antara Luxury River Cruises which built the cruise. Raj Singh has been in this business for 15 years. So far, his company has made 9 luxury cruises. He is a renowned conservationist and wildlife author.

About the cruise

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters.

The cruise has all the necessary facilities for the convenience of the people and their needs. Its fare in India is Rs 25,000 a day, while in Bangladesh the fare is Rs 50,000 a day.

Cruise route

This cruise will go on an adventurous journey for 51 days and pass through Bangladesh for 15 days.

Following this, it will go to Dibrugarh through the Brahmaputra river in Assam. The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through 5 states in India and Bangladesh.

According to an official statement, the 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.