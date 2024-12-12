On December 9, the first clients’ conference dedicated to the official launch of G-Energy brand in the Indian market took place in Mumbai.

G-Energy, the high-tech engine oil brand, has announced the launch of joint projects with Indian distributor Enso Oils & Lubricants. This partnership aims not only to expand G-Energy’s market share in India, but also to begin production of a number of products popular in the Indian market. This strategic decision is aimed at strengthening the brand's position in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets.



The date of the event was timed to coincide with the opening of BAUMA Conexpo India 2024, India's largest international exhibition for construction equipment. G-Energy products will also be showcased at the exhibition. The event annually brings together professionals from the construction and transportation industries from all over the country, providing a unique opportunity to present the brand and establish new business relationships.



The conference brought together representatives of the automotive and industrial sectors, potential customers and partners, as well as international experts. The event showcased: Enso Oils & Lubricants – G-Energy’s official distributor in India, responsible for the import, distribution, and marketing of the products in India.



The advantages of G-Energy products, including passenger and commercial vehicle oils and technical fluids that meet the highest standards and are tailored for the Indian market. The brand offers specialized marketing and technical solutions for all the segments, retail and industrial included.



G-Energy’s engine oils combine cutting-edge technology with stringent quality standards, ensuring reliable engine performance even under extreme conditions. The products have been tested in a variety of motorsport disciplines, from drifting to endurance racing, demonstrating their high-performance capabilities. These oils are ideal to help owners to preserve engine life in India’s challenging climatic and road conditions.