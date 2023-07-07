‘Future Threads CEO’: YouTuber MrBeast creates history as first user to reach 1M followers on Threads

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

MrBeast (File Photo)

As the first user to amass 1 million followers on Threads, MrBeast has created history.

On July 5, a brand-new social media app Threads, which competes with Twitter and is a text-based chat tool became live.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, gathered a substantial following in a couple of hours. He reached the milestone at 2:42 p.m. (BST) / 9:42 a.m. (EST) on 6 July.

He currently has 2.2M followers on Threads.

MrBeast and Mark Zuckerberg were neck and neck in the race to a million app followers throughout the hours when Meta opened the door to Threads. Meta CEO has 1.7M followers on Threads.

Just 12 hours after the platform's introduction, Threads surpassed 15 million users, and not long after that, the platform's first 1,000,000 follower accounts started to appear.

MrBeast’s bio on Threads reads: “Future Threads CEO," and after just three posts, he already has over a million followers.

He asked his followers to 'like' a post if they agreed that Meta's Mark Zuckerberg should make him the app's CEO.

MrBeast holds a few other Guinness World Records titles which include having the most subscribers for a single male on YouTube and being the highest-earning YouTube contributor (now) with an estimated $54 million (£40 million) in 2021.