Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his extradition to India hearing in UK court: 'Sensational developments...'

Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi has made a shocking claims in a UK court. He said that more 'sensational developments' are likely to emerge when his Indian extradition case on fraud and money laundering charges reopens for a hearing in London next month. The 54 year old Diamond merchant, appeared before the High Court Judge Simon Tinkler at the Royal Courts of Justice, for the case of unpaid debt of Bank of India of over $8 million.

Nirav Modi said, 'They (Bank of India) refer to my extradition I'm still here. There will be some sensational developments, and I have never used these words before.'

As per PTI report, Nirav appeared in person after several appearances via video link and read from handwritten notes, defending himself. He said, 'I understand this is an adversarial process and they (Bank of India) can say anything against me. But they keep on making assumptions; I would say, spend one day in prison there needs to be some basic common sense.'

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Nirav has lodged an application to reopen his (extradition) appeal, with the Indian authorities submitting their response ahead of a hearing expected towards the end of November. e said that he was extremely hopeful of either being discharged or granted bail, after the court agreed to accept new evidence despite a high bar in such matters,

The fugitive diamond merchant, Nirav Modi has been in prison for over six years, is wanted in India in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Bank of India representatives opposes delay on the procedings 'Unfair...'

Bank of India, represented by barrister Tom Beasley and RWK Goodman's Milan Kapadia, are pursuing Nirav's personal guarantee related to a loan to Dubai-incorporated Firestar Diamond FZE. They argued that a stay on the proceedings would be unfair to the bank as it would push the long-pending claim off indefinitely.

'If he is extradited, he will likely remain in custody He will also be in a different time zone,' they said to the court, adding that the bank remains sceptical about Nirav's claimed lack of funds.

Justice Tinkler ruled that on balance the need to preserve the court's timetable outweighs other considerations and that all efforts to ensure an equality of arms in the case have been made.

He also noted that the prison authorities have indicated that a computer will be made available to Nirav in a week's time, even as hard copies of all documents will be sent over to him ahead of another pre-trial hearing in early December.

Multiple crimial cases against Nirav Modi in India

Nirav has been behind bars in London since his arrest in March 2019 and has made several bail attempts, which have all been rejected on the grounds of him posing a flight risk most recently in May this year.

There are three sets of criminal proceedings against him in India the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case of PNB fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the alleged laundering of the proceeds of that fraud and a third set of criminal proceedings involving alleged interference with evidence and witnesses in the CBI proceedings.

In April 2021, then UK home secretary Priti Patel had ordered his extradition to face these charges in the Indian courts after a prima facie case was established against him. He had since exhausted his legal avenues to contest the order, until recently when his application to reopen his appeal was accepted in the UK and is set to be heard next month.

(with PTI Inputs)