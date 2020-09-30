Fuel rates today: Petrol & diesel prices unchanged, how to check prices in your city

The diesel and petrol prices remained unchanged on Wednesday as oil marketing companies paused after reducing diesel prices for the past five days while keeping the petrol price steady.

In Delhi, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 70.63 per litre. Similarly, prices in Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, remained unchanged at Rs 77.04, Rs 76.10, and Rs 74.15 respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol price has remained unchanged for seven consecutive days.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14, and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices continued to dip for the past five consecutive days. The recent fuel price fall is on the back of expectation of slowing demand for oil globally as the second wave of coronavirus spike threatens further derailment of economic activity.

For domestic auto fuel consumers, the price fall has been a bonanza amid the current tough economic conditions.

Benchmark Brent crude price for December delivery on intercontinental exchange fell marginally on Wednesday to $41.11 per barrel. Similarly, US crude WTI on Nymex fell 0.74 percent YoY to $39 a barrel.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your cityYou can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.