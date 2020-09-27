Fuel rates today: Diesel prices slashed for third straight day, petrol unchanged

Diesel prices continued to dip for the third straight day on Sunday on the back of subdued crude oil prices globally.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 70.80 per litre, 14 paise down from Rs 70.94 a litre on Saturday.

Similarly, its price fell in the other metros as well. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 77.22, Rs 76.27 and Rs 74.32 respectively on Sunday, compared to the previous levels of Rs Rs 77.36, Rs 76.40 and Rs 74.46 per litre.

Oil marketing companies, however, kept petrol prices unchanged for the fifth consecutive day. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

The recent fuel price fall is on the back of expectation of slowing demand for oil globally as the second wave of coronavirus spike threatens further derailment of economic activity.

Brent crude price is also subdued around $42 a barrel.

For domestic auto fuel consumers, the price fall has been a bonanza amid the current tough economic conditions. With the price cut on Sunday, diesel has now become cheaper by Rs 2.76 per litre in Delhi this month.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Let us inform you that petrol and diesel prices if changed, are done so every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.