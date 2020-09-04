Fuel rates, Sep 4: Petrol, diesel rates remain stable; check details

The fuel price rise was kept on hold by oil marketing companies on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 82.08 per litre while diesel costs Rs 73.40 a litre. Petrol price in Mumbai remained stable at Rs 88.73 while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.94 a litre.

On the other hand, a litre of petrol in Kolkata now costs Rs 83.57 while diesel is Rs 76.90 a litre. Chennai residents will have to shell out Rs 85.04 for a litre of petrol and Rs 78.71 for one litre of diesel.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Petrol and diesel prices, if changed, are updated every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.