Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi NCR

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

Fuel rates hiked 26 times so far in 2021 - know how much you spent

It it is interesting to note that so far, the pump price of petrol and diesel rose 26 times in 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 06:39 PM IST

Rising fuel prices have become a woe for the common man and as a result people have cut down on their consumption of petrol and diesel.

 

According to official data, India’s fuel consumption fell sharply in February, the consumption slowdown lowest since September 2020, reported IANS.

 

According to oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), consumption of fuel (largely petrol and diesel) fell 4.9 per cent in YoY February to 17.2 million tonnes.

 

Diesel consumption fell 3.8 per cent to 6.55 million tonnes in February on a month on month basis and declined 8.5 per cent year-on-year while petrol sales, on the other hand, fell 6.5 per cent to 2.44 million tonnes in February and by about 3 per cent from a year earlier.

 

In fact, it it is interesting to note that so far, the pump price of petrol and diesel rose by 26 times in 2021 by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively. The price of petrol has also crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities. 

 

But in some good news, fuel prices in the country have remained stable for a fortnight now despite the global oil market being volatile with regular variations in prices.

 

On Saturday (March 13) petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital. Fuel prices remain unrevised for 14 days now but that has not helped in bringing down fuel prices.

 

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $ 69.2 a barrel.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

