Fuel prices today: Petrol pump dealers on strike; here are petrol, diesel rates on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the citizens can heave a sigh of relief when it comes to the rate of petrol and diesel (fuel prices today) in India. The fuel rates today are stable in all metros, including at the country's capital, New Delhi and other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

State-owned oil companies Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Indian Oil (IOC) had on Sunday hiked diesel prices by 13 to 15 paise. After this increase, the price of diesel in Delhi had reached a record level.

Following this, the Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers' Association had announced the closure of all petrol pumps across Punjab today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The decision had been taken as Punjab has more tankers than Haryana, due to which petrol pump dealers and owners say that they have to bear a lot of damage.

With diesel prices rising, everyday items are now getting costlier as well. The price of fruits and vegetables is set to jump as freight charges rise. Prices of FMCG commodities may also increase.

Let's check today's rates -

Check fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi on July 29 (Wednesday)

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s website, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi. Diesel has been hiked by 15 paise to Rs 81.94 per litre. Petrol price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel by 14 paise to Rs 80.11 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Kolkata and Chennai on July 29 (Wednesday)

In Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 82.10 per litre, while diesel has gone up by 13 paise to Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 83.63 per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 13 paise to Rs 78.86 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Noida and Gurgaon on July 29 (Wednesday)

In Noida, petrol is selling at Rs 81.08 per litre, while diesel is Rs 73.83 per litre. In Gurgaon, petrol is priced at Rs 78.64 per litre, while diesel has been hiked to Rs 73.98 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Lucknow, Patna, and Jaipur on July 29 (Wednesday)

In Lucknow, petrol is selling at Rs 80.98 per litre, while diesel is Rs 73.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol is priced at Rs 83.31 per litre, while diesel has been hiked to Rs 78.72 per litre. In Jaipur, petrol is selling at Rs 87.57 per litre, while diesel has gone up to Rs 82.64 per litre.

Commodity experts say that there has been a halt in the increase of petrol and diesel prices, due to cheaper international crude oil rates. Crude oil prices may fall further in the coming days. Because of the fear of coronavirus, the demand for international crude oil is declining again. That's why there is a possibility of a further drop in prices.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Let us inform you that petrol and diesel prices if changed, are done so every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.