Fuel prices today, May 31: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Fuel prices stayed stable on Sunday, May 31 after revision by oil marketing companies. The last fuel price hike was reported on Monday, May 25, when both petrol and diesel prices were raised by over Rs 2.50 per litre.

Fuel prices stayed stable on Sunday, May 31 after oil marketing companies revised petrol and diesel prices at 6 am today, a practice they follow everyday. The last fuel price hike was reported on Monday, May 25, when both petrol and diesel prices were raised by over Rs 2.50 per litre.

Monday’s fuel price rise was the fourth price hike in less than two weeks, making the government push the pressure of oil price hike on consumers amid price volatility in fuel. The cumulative hike in fuel prices since May 15 was nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in India had largely remained unchanged since the May 2022 excise-duty cut, barring limited revisions, a Rs 2-per-litre price cut in March 2024 ahead of the last general elections, before fresh hikes in May 2026.

Petrol Diesel price today in India

Check city wise petrol, diesel prices here

City Petrol (Rs/Ltr) Diesel (Rs/Ltr) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Indore 106.48 91.88 Patna 105.58 93.80 Surat 95.00 89.00 Nashik 95.50 89.50

The West Asia conflict has affected global energy supplies, and in India as well. India's crude imports, around 40 per cent, natural gas, around 65 per cent, and LPG supplies, around 90 per cent, from countries in the Gulf region, were largely affected due to the three-month-long conflict US-Israel-Iran war.

Petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday. In Delhi, petrol prices increased to Rs 102.12 per litre from Rs 99.51, while diesel rose to Rs 95.20 from Rs 92.49.

Oil prices hit six-week lows

Global crude oil prices fell to six‑week lows over the weekend after reports came that the United States and Iran had tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire and that the Strait of Hormuz could soon reopen. US West Texas Intermediate (July delivery) settled down 1.73 per cent at $87.36 a barrel, while international oil benchmark Brent crude (August contract) fell 1.7 per cent to close at $91.12 this week.