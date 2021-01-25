Fuel prices January 25 update: Petrol crosses Rs 100, check rates in your city here

Retail prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged on Monday for the second day in a row across the four metros. However, it cannot be called a relief, because the effect of skyrocketing fuel prices can now be seen in the coming days. Petrol prices in Delhi have reached a new record high, while diesel has also reached close to Rs 76 per litre. Diesel prices are also at a new record high in Mumbai.

Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan

Apart from the four metro cities of the country, there are some cities where the prices are higher than the rest of the country. Petrol is the most expensive in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. According to the IOC website, the price of normal petrol here is Rs 97.76 per litre, while the rate of extra premium petrol has reached Rs 100.51 per litre. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the petrol rate is Rs 93.22 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 85.29 per litre. The rate of diesel in Sriganganagar is Rs 89.46 per litre. This is the most expensive rate in India.

Petrol prices in 4 metro cities

Delhi: Rs 85.70

Mumbai: Rs 92.28

Kolkata: Rs 87.11

Chennai: Rs 88.29

Similarly, the rate of diesel has been increased to Rs 75.88 in Delhi, Rs 82.66 in Mumbai, Rs 79.48 in Kolkata and 81.14 per litre in Chennai.

Diesel price in 4 metro cities

Delhi: Rs 75.88

Mumbai: Rs 82.66

Kolkata: Rs 79.48

Chennai: Rs 81.14

Recently, after being on hold for 29 days, oil companies started raising prices. There has been a steady increase in the prices of petrol and diesel since January 6.

Petrol has become expensive by Rs 1.99 per litre in this month. On January 1, the rate of petrol in Delhi was Rs 83.71 per litre, now it has been Rs 85.70 per litre. Similarly, diesel in Delhi has become costlier by Rs 2.01 per litre in January. On January 1, the rate of diesel in Delhi was Rs 73.87 per litre, while today the rate is Rs 75.88 per litre.

Although the pump prices of fuels were unchanged on Sunday, they have been elevated for long and have been touching new highs of late.

Global oil prices are above $55 per barrel currently. Crude prices have remained firm for the last couple of weeks in the wake of unilateral production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and a pick up in the consumption in all major economies globally.

The last time the retail price of auto fuels were closer to current levels was on October 4, 2018, when crude prices had shot up to $80 a barrel.

The current price rise is largely on account of a steep increase in central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices.