Fuel prices hiked for 13th consecutive day: Petrol prices raised by 55 paise, diesel to cost 63 paise more in Delhi

Fuel prices in Delhi were hiked by the oil marketing companies for 13th day in a row.

From now on, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 78.37/litre and Rs 77.06/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by 55 paise a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The daily commuters, who were spotted filling the tanks of their vehicles at petrol pumps on Wednesday morning, urged the government to provide relief.

"Even a one rupee increase has an effect on us. The government should not increase prices like this, they should try to stop this hike as and when they can," a commuter told ANI here.

Another customer, Naresh, at the same pump said that the hike in prices, especially during the phase when the city is trying to recover from the effects of COVID-19 induced lockdown is making it worse for the people and urged them to take immediate steps in this direction.

(With ANI inputs)