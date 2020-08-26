Fuel prices, August 26: Petrol rates turn stable after six daily hikes, diesel unchanged

State-owned oil companies, which own the fuel outlets in the country, decide the rates of petrol and diesel. The prices vary across India due to various factors such as the price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes. Let's check today's rates for petrol and diesel -

On Wednesday (August 26), citizens can sigh a bit of relief when it comes to the rate of petrol and diesel (fuel prices today) in India today. Citizens will find that petrol prices in metros have turned stable after six days of consecutive daily hikes. The diesel rates today are stable as well in all metros, including at the country's capital, New Delhi.

Check fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s website, petrol is priced at Rs 81.73 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is being sold at Rs 73.56 per litre. Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 88.39 per litre and diesel being sold at Rs 80.11 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Kolkata and Chennai

In Kolkata, petrol remains Rs 83.24 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 84.73 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 78.86 per litre.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Let us inform you that petrol and diesel prices if changed, are done so every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

The price hike comes at a time when crude oil prices have been rising and the Brent crude is trading around $45.86 per barrel, as its futures rose 73 cents or 1.6%

Diesel prices, however, were unchanged.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.