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FSSAI Action on Dabur Explained: What's wrong with '100%' purity claims?

In a major crackdown, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has ordered Dabur India Ltd. to immediately halt sales of products marketed with claims of ‘100%’ purity. The food regulator officials said these claims are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

FSSAI Action on Dabur Explained: What's wrong with '100%' purity claims?
FSSAI Action on Dabur Explained: What's wrong with '100%' purity claims?(Representative image,Source: ANI)
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In a major crackdown, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has ordered Dabur India Ltd. to immediately halt sales of products marketed with claims of ‘100%’ purity. The food regulator officials said these claims are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

Why Dabur India faces FSSAI action

The major consumer goods manufacturer has been barred from selling items carrying unverified absolute claims. The items, including virgin coconut oil, organic honey, apple cider vinegar, and coconut milk,  carried phrases such as “100% purity guaranteed” and “100% natural", violating the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, said the agency in an Instagram post late Monday.

In a post on X, the officials said that the food regulator has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately stop the sale of food products carrying unverified claims. "Food products being sold on the company's website were found carrying misleading "100%" claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water". The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers," FSSAI informed.

"Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement, in contravention of the FSS (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017. Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100% Purity". Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. Despite an earlier notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" claims, no satisfactory corrective action was taken by the FBO)," FSSAI noted.

What's wrong with 100% claims

The term "100%" is strictly prohibited on food labels and advertisements in India. Under the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, claims are believed to be lacking an official regulatory definition. The FSSAI considers that "100%" claims must be truthful, clear, and meaningful. Unverified absolute claims create false impressions of absolute purity and undermine the credibility of other market products. The FSSAI aggressively enforces this by issuing prohibition orders, ceasing the sale of certain items by major brands that utilised "100%" labels.

Food Adulteration Crackdown

The Centre informed Parliament that over 40,000 food samples, including beverages and caffeinated drinks, failed food safety standards during 2025-26. Out of 2,23,808 samples tested, 40,023 were found to be non-compliant. The government said 31,878 civil cases resulted in penalties, while 1,918 people were convicted in criminal cases related to food safety violations. These figures are provisional and may change after further testing and court proceedings.

The government said FSSAI has launched several awareness campaigns against food adulteration, and introduced mobile food testing laboratories, approved rapid food testing kits, and published a DART booklet to help detect adulteration. 15 notices were issued to food business operators in 2026-27 for violating food labelling and display rules.

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