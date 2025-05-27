Shashi Tharoor's video criticising Donald Trump has been going viral, however, it is from last year as against the claim of it being from his current delegation to the US. Tharoor has always been a class apart intellectual who has an international reputation. His net worth is over Rs 55 crore.

Recently a video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been going viral in which he can be seen criticising Donald Trump by emphasising on his lack of intellect, statesmanship and more traits of a US President and even compared him to previous presidents. However, the video is from last year and not from his current delegation to the US in the context of Operation Sindoor.

Shashi Tharoor’s intellectual background

Shashi Tharoor is an Indian politician who is a senior Congress MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram since 2009. He is one of the rarest personalities across Indian politics that the country has seen. He has taken up roles of being a parliamentarian, author, under-secretary in the United Nations, peacekeeper and what not. He has slayed it in every role he played and with such academic and intellectual brilliance.

Shashi Tharoor is best known for his debating prowess, eloquence, intellectualism with knowledge of History, Politics, economics and across themes. The conviction with which he speaks and leaves his opponent speechless is a reflection on his strong erudition. He has earned this fame in India and internationally and is considered among world’s most respected politicians. Wherever he speaks, he speaks clearly and cleverly and so commands attention and respect. Tharoor’s arguments are well-structured, as he speaks authentic with evidence from historical facts and data. He is the one of the best debater India has in contemporary times.

Shashi Tharoor’s education

These skills, language mastery and intellect come from his wide and deep academic background. He has completed his bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. Then he pursued his higher education from Tufts University's Fletcher School, where he earned an MA in International Relations and Law and Diplomacy. He also earned a Ph.D. in International Relations at the age of 22, which made him the youngest person to accomplish this.

Shashi Tharoor’s net worth

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor revealed his net worth of over Rs 55 crore. In 2019 his net worth was Rs 35 crore and in 2019 Rs 23 crore. He showed his movable assets more than Rs 49 crore, which is inclusive of his 19 bank accounts, bonds, debentures, mutual funds, and other investments. He also owns gold worth Rs 32 lakh which weighs 534 grams and Rs 36,000 in cash. He revealed his immovable assets worth Rs 6.75 crore, including 2.51 acres of agricultural land in Palakkad, worth Rs 1.56 lakh, 10.47 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram, worth Rs 6.20 crore, and a house there worth Rs 52 lakh). He also owns two Maruti cars - Ciaz and Maruti XL6.