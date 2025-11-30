FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer’s journey

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli after whirlwind century, shares warm hug in dressing room

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Back in 1992, the visionary challenged the monopoly of Doordarshan, signalling a decisive shift in Indian media consumption.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dr Subhash Chandra is a well-known name in the world of media today. He is credited with pioneering India's first private satellite television channel. On his birthday today, Dr Chandra's story stands as a reminder of how one individual’s vision can change an entire industry. Born in the Hisar district of Haryana, Dr Chandra started his life as a teenage trader in his family’s grain business. Later, he went on to build one of India’s most influential media and entertainment empires.

However, Dr Chandra’s rise was never linear. It was shaped by early hardships, timely risks, and a broad vision. Dr Chandra broke new ground even before the startup culture. Be it in packaging, amusement parks, news broadcasting, satellite television, education and digital platforms. Today, he remains one of India’s most recognisable business architects. He is now regarded as the Father of Indian Television.

Dr Subhash Chandra's early life

He grew up in Adampur Mandi, Haryana, in a family engaged in traditional trading. Even during his schooling days, he was learning the discipline of running a small business — negotiating prices, understanding supply chains and managing people. The early exposure shaped his belief that an entrepreneur is not born in a boardroom, but in real-world struggle. 

The first big leap

Even before Dr Chandra transformed entertainment, he first changed the packaging industry. In the 1980s, when India was still dependent on imported laminated tubes used in toothpaste, cosmetics and pharma, Dr Chandra sensed an opportunity. He set up Essel Propack, introducing laminated tubes to the Indian market. The venture grew into one of the world’s largest laminated tube manufacturers and demonstrated what would become his signature style.

Entry in Indian television

Back in 1992, the visionary challenged the monopoly of Doordarshan and signalling a decisive shift in Indian media consumption. He established Zee TV in 1992 and expanded the network to around 90 channels. Within years, Zee grew into a vast network of entertainment, movies, regional channels, music, and news. Today, Zee, the flagship brand of Dr Chandra, has grown into a global content powerhouse. It has a presence across broadcast, digital, film, music and live events.

Building a diverse media group

  1. After Zee TV, Dr Subhash Chandra expanded rapidly across sectors -- Zee News and WION. He believed India should have its own global narrative.
  2. Dish TV and Siti Networks- He pushed the transition from analogue to digital with DTH and cable digitisation, taking modern broadcasting to the deep interiors of the country.
  3. Zee Learn and Education Ventures- Through Kidzee, Mount Litera Zee School and Zee Learn, he envisioned education models that could reach middle India, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Essel World and Water Kingdom

Dr Chandra launched India’s first large-scale amusement parks, creating a new leisure culture for urban families. These ventures cemented his identity as someone who built industries, not just companies.

Dr Subhash Chandra’s leadership philosophy

Dr Subhash Chandra’s leadership philosophy has always been rooted in three pillars:

1. Think ahead of the market
2. Integrity above everything
3. Learn from setbacks

Three decades after Zee TV changed Indian television forever, Dr Chandra's story continues to stand as a powerful reminder of how innovation, courage and conviction can redefine a nation’s cultural landscape.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the
Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000
First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday
From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement