From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Back in 1992, the visionary challenged the monopoly of Doordarshan, signalling a decisive shift in Indian media consumption.
Dr Subhash Chandra is a well-known name in the world of media today. He is credited with pioneering India's first private satellite television channel. On his birthday today, Dr Chandra's story stands as a reminder of how one individual’s vision can change an entire industry. Born in the Hisar district of Haryana, Dr Chandra started his life as a teenage trader in his family’s grain business. Later, he went on to build one of India’s most influential media and entertainment empires.
However, Dr Chandra’s rise was never linear. It was shaped by early hardships, timely risks, and a broad vision. Dr Chandra broke new ground even before the startup culture. Be it in packaging, amusement parks, news broadcasting, satellite television, education and digital platforms. Today, he remains one of India’s most recognisable business architects. He is now regarded as the Father of Indian Television.
He grew up in Adampur Mandi, Haryana, in a family engaged in traditional trading. Even during his schooling days, he was learning the discipline of running a small business — negotiating prices, understanding supply chains and managing people. The early exposure shaped his belief that an entrepreneur is not born in a boardroom, but in real-world struggle.
Even before Dr Chandra transformed entertainment, he first changed the packaging industry. In the 1980s, when India was still dependent on imported laminated tubes used in toothpaste, cosmetics and pharma, Dr Chandra sensed an opportunity. He set up Essel Propack, introducing laminated tubes to the Indian market. The venture grew into one of the world’s largest laminated tube manufacturers and demonstrated what would become his signature style.
Back in 1992, the visionary challenged the monopoly of Doordarshan and signalling a decisive shift in Indian media consumption. He established Zee TV in 1992 and expanded the network to around 90 channels. Within years, Zee grew into a vast network of entertainment, movies, regional channels, music, and news. Today, Zee, the flagship brand of Dr Chandra, has grown into a global content powerhouse. It has a presence across broadcast, digital, film, music and live events.
Dr Chandra launched India’s first large-scale amusement parks, creating a new leisure culture for urban families. These ventures cemented his identity as someone who built industries, not just companies.
Dr Subhash Chandra’s leadership philosophy has always been rooted in three pillars:
1. Think ahead of the market
2. Integrity above everything
3. Learn from setbacks
Three decades after Zee TV changed Indian television forever, Dr Chandra's story continues to stand as a powerful reminder of how innovation, courage and conviction can redefine a nation’s cultural landscape.