Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From taxi driver to net worth of Rs 42,000 crore: Meet Mukesh Jagtiani, one of UAE’s richest Indians

Mukesh 'Micky' Jagtiani: The man who once drove a taxi and cleaned hotel rooms went on to become a poster boy for the success of Indian migrants in a land of new opportunities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

From taxi driver to net worth of Rs 42,000 crore: Meet Mukesh Jagtiani, one of UAE’s richest Indians
Meet Mukesh 'Micky' Jagtiani, one of UAE’s richest Indians | Photo: Facebook

Dubai-based billionaire business magnate Micky Jagtiani has scripted one of the most remarkable success stories in recent times. The man who once drove a taxi and cleaned hotel rooms went on to become a poster boy for the success of Indian migrants in a land of new opportunities. 

Jagtiani was born in Kuwait but did his schooling in India from Chennai and Mumbai before going on to join an accounting school in London, UK but eventually dropped out. He began his career driving a taxi and as a hotel cleaner in London before fate struck and a personal tragedy saw his parents and brother pass away in a short span of time. 

Micky was left without a family and moved to Bahrain where he entered the business world for the first time with a baby products store he opened in 1973 with $6,000 inheritance money. Despite flunking out of accounting school, he began expanding his company with plenty of business acumen. After a decade of starting out, Micky expanded business to 6 stores and slowly and steadily to 6,000 stores in more than 20 countries from the Indian subcontinent and Middle East to Africa, Asia and Europe. 

In a remarkable four decade entrepreneurial career, Jagtiani has amassed a net worth of $5.2 billion (over Rs 42,800 crore), as of April 2023. His Dubai-headquartered Landmark Group churns out revenue of around $9.5 billion (over Rs 78,000 crore). Micky is married to Renuka Jagtiani who is today the CEO and chairperson of the billion-dollar conglomerate. The couple have three children - Aarti, Nisha and Rahul - all of whom are Group Directors with the company.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.