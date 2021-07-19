From T20 WC in Dubai to BMW bikes, perks THIS company is offering to tech joinees

Payments platform BharatPe, the third-largest company in India's Point of Sale (POS) category, has announced an aggressive hiring plan to strengthen its talent pool in the Technology team. For that, the fintech start-up is offering several joining and referral perks to techies who would apply.

Under this, in addition to BMW bikes, Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch, the new tech team joinees will also be taken to Dubai for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in November, according to a report by Zee News.

Company giving tremendous offers

BharatPe is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space in the coming days as part of its expansion plan. For this, it will be tripling the strength of its tech team and hiring 100 more members through a first-of-its-kind referral and joining policy for any Indian start-up.

Option of 5 superbikes

The company is giving great offers to attract the best talent in the industry. All new tech team joinees will have an option to choose between Bike Package or Gadget Package. The bike package has 5 superbikes as options - BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Gadgets Package

Under the Gadgets package, the company is offering Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH Desk and Chair and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

The bike and gadget package is available to anyone referring tech talent to the company and has been extended to the whole team as well as alumni of BharatPe.

Dubai for World Cup Tour

Not only this, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is starting in Dubai in October this year. On behalf of the company, the entire tech team will be taken to Dubai for the matches. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.

Appraisal announced 8 months ago

It is worth noting that the company has announced team appraisals for the current financial year eight months in advance and the team has earned 75 per cent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, "BharatPe is a tech-first Fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best Tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in Tech talent compensation in India because that's the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model."