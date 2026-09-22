From Soaps, shampoos, toothpastes to toiletries: New labelling, colour code to identify veg and non-veg products

As per the revised rules, products of vegetarian origin will carry a green dot, while those of non-vegetarian origin will carry a red or brown dot.

Consumers will now be able to tell whether soaps, shampoos, toothpaste and other cosmetic and toiletry products are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, thanks to a mandatory symbol on their packaging.

The Centre has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, to introduce this labelling requirement. The amendment came into effect on Monday.

What is the new packaging rule?

As per the revised rules, products of vegetarian origin will carry a green dot, while those of non-vegetarian origin will carry a red or brown dot.

To make it easier for consumers to identify the product type while shopping, the symbol is required to be shown at the top of the main display panel of the pack.

The notification is applicable to soap, shampoo, toothpaste and other cosmetics and toiletries.

What the labelling symbols signify

These symbols are similar to the ones already in use for food products. The green symbol indicates a vegetarian product, while another symbol shows that the product has ingredients obtained from animal sources.

A number of daily-use personal care products can include ingredients or derivatives of animal origin. These may include glycerin, tallow, collagen, keratin and squalane, based on how they are sourced and processed. Some of these ingredients can also be made from plant or synthetic origins.

As per the packaging rules, products containing animal-derived ingredients will have to carry the applicable non-vegetarian symbol, while products that do not contain such ingredients will carry the vegetarian symbol.

Impact on beauty, personal care and FMCG brands

The mandate may also mean changes for manufacturers, importers and personal care brands. Before updating packaging, companies will need to review their formulations and supply chains to ascertain where the ingredients in their products come from.

This could involve verifying not just major ingredients but also small additives, oils, excipients and other formulation components.

The move is expected to affect both large FMCG and beauty firms and smaller direct-to-consumer brands and cosmetic manufacturers.