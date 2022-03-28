From Savitri Jindal to Ghazal Alagh: 5 Indian women who lead multi-crore business empires

Indian women have taken the lead as some of the world’s most inspiring females. Many have set up business empires, proving that they are no less than men when it comes to breaking the entrepreneurial market.

Let’s meet some of the richest Indian women who are changing the world of entrepreneurship –

1. Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal is the former chairperson of O.P. Jindal Group. She is now an active member of the Indian National Congress and is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. She was also listed as the world’s seventh-richest mother in 2016.

According to Forbes, she has a net worth of 1,860 crores USD.

2. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Founder of an Indian biopharmaceutical business – Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was listed as the 68th most influential women in the world in 2019. She started her company just from a rented barn and worked hard to make it India’s largest publicly traded biopharmaceutical firm by revenue. She was announced as the 2020 EY World Entrepreneur of the year

As per Forbes, she holds net worth of 340 crores USD.

3. Falguni Nayar

The chief executive and founder of Nykaa started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 50 years. Nevertheless, she made her company’s worth touch $13 billion. Before Nykaa, Nayar worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank for 20 years.

In November 2021, she made Nykaa public, thereby becoming one of India’s richest self-made female entrepreneurs.

According to Forbes magazine, Nayar’s estimated net worth stands at $4.9 billion.

4. Leena Gandhi Tiwari

Leena Gandhi Tiwari is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, which is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm in Mumbai. With a net worth of about $4.2 billion, Tiwari often appears in Forbes magazine among the richest Indian women list.

5. Ghazal Alagh

Mama Earth’s founder Ghazal Alagh was also a judge in Shark Tank India. Her firm was the first unicorn of 2022. Her net worth is estimated to be around $10-$20 million. She is also the co-founder of another Derma firm and is now being considered as one of the most influential women by Shark Tank India fans.