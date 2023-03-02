From Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai, list of top 30 Indian-origin CEOs with highest net worth

Top 30 Indian CEOs: A recent list compiled by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka highlights the top 30 Indian-origin CEOs and their respective market cap wealth in the world. Topping the list is Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, with a total market cap wealth of $1920 billion. Following Nadella is Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, with a market cap wealth of $1209 billion. At number three is Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, with a market cap wealth of $182 billion.

Other notable CEOs on the list include Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan at number four with a market cap wealth of $162 billion, and Arvind Krishna of IBM at number five with a market cap wealth of $122 billion. Starbucks CEO Laxman Rasimhan ranks sixth with a wealth of $118 billion, followed by Resma Kevalramani of Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a net worth of $75 billion.

Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology has a market cap wealth of $64 billion, while Anirudh Devgan of Cadence Design Systems has a net worth of $53 billion. Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks has a market cap wealth of $51 billion, and Rangarajan Raghuram of VM Ware has a net worth of $49 billion.

Top Indian CEOs in global companies in order of market cap pic.twitter.com/R1sZnWkxqo — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2023

The remaining CEOs on the list include Surendralal Karsanbhai of Emerson Electric, Ganesh Murthy of Microchip Technology, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, Sumit Roy of Realty Income Corporation, Mitral of Welltower Conch, Francis K D Souza of Illuminia, Bhavesh V Patel of Loyendelbessel Industries, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman of Enphase Energy, Ajay Gopal of ANSYS, Yamini Rangan of HubSpot, Udit Batra of Jal Nigam, Jai Choudhary of Jascaler, Prahlad Singh of Perkin Elmer, and George Kurian of NetApp.

These CEOs serve as great examples of young and talented individuals from India who have achieved great success and taken up top roles in multinational companies. They continue to inspire and motivate young professionals across the world.

