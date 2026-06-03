From Rs 40 salary to crores: How rich is Khan sir, Patna’s viral online teacher in India’s education industry?

Khan Sir, aka Faizal Khan, rose from humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh to become a popular educator in India.

Faizal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, has emerged as one of India’s most influential educators in the competitive exam coaching space. Based in Patna, his institute Khan GS Research Centre has become a major hub for aspirants preparing for government examinations such as UPSC, BPSC, SSC, Railways and NEET.

Known for his simplified teaching methods and relatable humour, he has built a strong connection with students, especially those from small towns and rural backgrounds.

Khan Sir's early struggles and turning point

Born in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh in a financially constrained family, Khan Sir’s journey began with significant hardships. In his early teaching career, he reportedly earned as little as Rs 40 for an entire day of classes. According to earlier interviews, there were times when he could not even afford basic travel expenses and had to walk long distances.

This phase of struggle is often described as the turning point in his life, motivating him to establish his own coaching platform in Patna with support from close associates.

Digital growth and massive online reach

Khan Sir’s popularity expanded rapidly with the growth of his YouTube channel, which now has over 24 million subscribers. His videos, known for breaking down complex topics into simple explanations, regularly attract millions of views.

Industry estimates suggest that his monthly income from digital platforms ranges between Rs 10-12 lakh, generated through advertisements, sponsorships, and other online monetisation tools.

Coaching centres and educational expansion

Beyond his online presence, Khan Sir operates offline coaching centres under Khan GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies in Patna and Delhi. These institutes serve a large number of students preparing for various competitive examinations.

Reported course fees typically range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 annually, depending on the program. He also runs a mobile application and paid online courses, which further expand his reach across India.

Net worth estimates and business decisions

Although Khan Sir has not publicly confirmed his earnings, media reports estimate his net worth to be between Rs 5 crore and Rs 41 crore, based on his coaching, digital income, and other assets.

There have also been reports suggesting that he declined a Rs 107 crore offer from an ed-tech company, allegedly choosing to maintain affordable education access for students from all economic backgrounds.

Today, Khan Sir continues to be a prominent figure in India’s education sector, known for blending mass appeal with accessible learning.