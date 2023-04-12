Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From Rs 25,000 to over Rs 12,000 crores: Know Bhavin Turakhia's journey from middle-class boy to billionaire

Bhavin Turakhia started his business at the age to 18 with his brother with a capital of Rs 25,000 only.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

From Rs 25,000 to over Rs 12,000 crores: Know Bhavin Turakhia's journey from middle-class boy to billionaire
Bhavin Turakhia | Photo: Instagram

Some say being an entrepreneur, need to be born talent, while other belief in sheer hard work and dedication. Founder and CEO of Titan, Bhavin Turakhia is an example that hard work, dedication, vision, and consistency can bring big fortunes and turn a middle-class young boy into the owner of a multi-billion dollar company. 

Bhavin was born in Mumbai to a middle-class Jain family. Bhavin did his schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra and then went to DG Ruparel College to pursue science but dropped out soon. He later completed his Bachelor's degree in commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

Bhavin Turakhia: Career

Bhavin started his first tech venture with brother, Divyank in 1998 with a capital of only Rs 25,000. 

In 2014, the Turakhia brothers sold four of their web presence companies-- BigRock, LogicBoxes, ResellerClub, and Webhosting.info-- to Nasdaq-listed US-based web-hosting firm Endurance International Group, for Rs 13,000 crore. 

Read: Whopping net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s neighbours

In July 2019, Bhavin's banking tech venture-- Zeta received an investment of over Rs 2,400 crore from Sodexo. In August 2021, his professional email service founded by Bhavin, received an investment of Rs 245 crore from Automattic, valuing Titan at Rs 245 crore. 

In 2019, Bhavin Turakhia was listed among the richest Indians with a net worth of Rs 12,623, as per Forbes. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.