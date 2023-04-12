From Rs 25,000 to over Rs 12,000 crores: Know Bhavin Turakhia's journey from middle-class boy to billionaire

Bhavin Turakhia | Photo: Instagram

Some say being an entrepreneur, need to be born talent, while other belief in sheer hard work and dedication. Founder and CEO of Titan, Bhavin Turakhia is an example that hard work, dedication, vision, and consistency can bring big fortunes and turn a middle-class young boy into the owner of a multi-billion dollar company.

Bhavin was born in Mumbai to a middle-class Jain family. Bhavin did his schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra and then went to DG Ruparel College to pursue science but dropped out soon. He later completed his Bachelor's degree in commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

Bhavin Turakhia: Career

Bhavin started his first tech venture with brother, Divyank in 1998 with a capital of only Rs 25,000.

In 2014, the Turakhia brothers sold four of their web presence companies-- BigRock, LogicBoxes, ResellerClub, and Webhosting.info-- to Nasdaq-listed US-based web-hosting firm Endurance International Group, for Rs 13,000 crore.

In July 2019, Bhavin's banking tech venture-- Zeta received an investment of over Rs 2,400 crore from Sodexo. In August 2021, his professional email service founded by Bhavin, received an investment of Rs 245 crore from Automattic, valuing Titan at Rs 245 crore.

In 2019, Bhavin Turakhia was listed among the richest Indians with a net worth of Rs 12,623, as per Forbes.