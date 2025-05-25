We will take a look at all the properties owned by Mukesh Ambani and other members of the Ambani family in India.

The Ambani family, particularly Mukesh and Anil Ambani, are well-known for their extravagant lifestyles and extensive luxury property holdings. Their residences, including Antilia in Mumbai and other properties in London and New York, are examples of this, along with their substantial collections of luxury cars and other high-end items.

His most notable property is Antilia, one of the most expensive homes in the world, reported to be worth around Rs 15,000 crore. In this article, we will take a look at all the properties owned by Mukesh Ambani and other members of the Ambani family in India.

Antilia

Antilia, the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace, is home to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The 27-story opulent residential skyscraper, which is situated in South Mumbai, was built by Leighton Holdings of Australia after being designed by Perkins & Will, an American firm. Housing.com estimates that Mukesh Ambani's opulent home is worth about $2 billion, or over Rs 15,000 crore. The luxurious home includes a temple, guest suites, an ice-cream parlour, and a private movie theatre. Six floors of the building are dedicated to their massive car collection.

Palm Jumeirah Villa, Dubai

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, owns an opulent home in the Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood of Dubai. Ten bedrooms, a 70-meter private beach, seven spa facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, and a fully stocked bar are all characteristics of the resort. This villa was purchased in 2022 and set a record for Dubai real estate.

Stoke House, London- Rs 592 Crore

In 2021, the Ambani family bought Stoke House, a heritage property in Buckinghamshire, London. This lavish estate is one of their most prestigious overseas holdings.

Mandarin Oriental, New York - Rs 2000 Crore

Additionally, a sizable portion of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York is owned by Mukesh Ambani. With 248 rooms, an oriental spa, and a fitness facility, this opulent hotel has a view of Manhattan.

Sea Wind, Mumbai

The Ambani family resided at Sea Wind, a 17-story structure in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade, before relocating to Antilia. Every sibling had their floor. This building still houses Anil Ambani and his family, and it has played home to several important family occasions, such as Anmol Ambani's wedding in 2022.

Mangarolvalano Delo

The Ambani family's ancestral home in Chorwad, Gujarat, is over a century old. Ambani's residence is built on 1.2 acres of land and is now worth Rs 100 crore. This two-story house has a courtyard at the center, different rooms, a veranda, and Gujarati architecture maintained despite recent remodeling.

Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani (Mukesh and Anil Ambani's paternal grandfather) rented a part of the house from a local landlord at the beginning of the 20th century. It was there that he resided with his wife, Jamnaben, and his six children. Dhirubhai Ambani, born in 1932, was among them. Dhirubhai spent his childhood playing and learning in this house. At the age of sixteen, he shifted to Yemen for work, but even after establishing his business empire in Mumbai, he was hugely fond of this house.