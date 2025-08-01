Twitter
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra, several Indians who studied at Harvard University have gone on to become global leaders in business, politics, and public life, making India proud.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

Harvard University is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Known for its excellence in education, leadership, and innovation, it has produced many global leaders and changemakers. Among its notable alumni are several Indians who have achieved great success in business, politics, education, and public service. These personalities have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also brought pride to India on the global stage.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these shining stars:

Ratan Tata
Born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai (then Bombay), Ratan Tata first studied architecture at Cornell University. In 1975, he completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School. As the chairman of the Tata Group, he became one of India’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists, known for his vision and social contributions.

Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal, born on 8 August 1948 in Jalandhar, studied at St. Stephen’s College and Delhi University before earning a postgraduate degree in law from Harvard Law School. He is a senior lawyer, a former Union Minister, and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Rahul Bajaj
Born on 10 June 1938 in Kolkata, Rahul Bajaj studied at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and the Government Law College, Mumbai. He then earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. As the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, he became one of India’s most respected industrialists.

Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy, born on 15 September 1939 in Mylapore, completed his graduation and master’s degree from Delhi University before earning a PhD from Harvard University. He is a renowned economist, a former professor at IIT Delhi, and a well-known politician.

P. Chidambaram
Born on 16 September 1945 in Kandanur, Tamil Nadu, P. Chidambaram graduated from Madras University, did his MA at Loyola College, and then completed his MBA at Harvard University. He has served as India’s Finance Minister and Home Minister.

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra, born on 1 May 1955 in Mumbai, studied at Lawrence School, Lovedale, before earning his undergraduate degree in filmmaking and architecture from Harvard University, followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School. Today, he is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group and one of the most influential business leaders in India.

These remarkable individuals prove that world-class education, when combined with talent, vision, and dedication, can lead to extraordinary achievements that inspire generations.

