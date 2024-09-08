From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

India's 2024 Hurun Rich List has revealed a groundbreaking shift in the country's wealth landscape. But who could have imagined that among the top richest individuals, a woman would stand at the helm with a staggering fortune of ₹47,500 crore? Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corp., is rewriting history as India’s richest self-made woman.

Leading a list of ten incredible women entrepreneurs, Vembu's story is not just about numbers. Her role in transforming Zoho into a billion-dollar tech giant has established her as a formidable leader, proving that innovation and determination have no gender. But Vembu isn’t alone. She’s accompanied by Falguni Nayar, the force behind Nykaa’s meteoric rise, with a net worth of ₹32,200 crore, and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, close behind at ₹32,100 crore.

India’s economy has been booming, and women entrepreneurs are key drivers. In a year where China's billionaire population saw a 25% decline, India added 220 ultra-wealthy individuals, showing the country’s unstoppable growth in wealth creation. More importantly, women have been at the forefront, shattering traditional gender roles in a space long dominated by men.

Among these achievers are Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Bollywood star turned entrepreneur Juhi Chawla, and Indra Nooyi, the trailblazer behind Pepsico. From technology to beauty, sports, and pharmaceuticals, these women have revolutionised their industries.

Top 10 Self-Made Women Billionaires (2024 Hurun Rich List):