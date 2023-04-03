Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From peon to owner of software companies worth crores: Meet Chhotu Sharma

After completing studies, Chhotu Sharma moved to Chandigarh in search of money and what happened after that is a extremely inspiring.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

From peon to owner of software companies worth crores: Meet Chhotu Sharma
Chhotu Sharma owner of software company| Photo: LinkedIn

Achieving bigger things in life is always the goal. But very few are those who are able to make huge jumps than expected and set examples in society. One of those few success stories is Chhotu Sharma's story. Hailing from Chandigarh, Chhotu Sharma who once worked as a peon in a company, today owns two software companies in Chandigarh. 

He was born in Himachal Pradesh, Chhotu passed his BA from a government college. After completing his studies, he moved to Chandigarh in search of job but it was getting difficult for him to get a job without a professional course. 

Read: Meet Rajan Kohli, IIM alumnus who was responsible for $6 billion annual revenue at Wipro, quit to join…

He then decided to pursue a computer course and took a job as a peon to run his household till then. He worked the entire day and stay awake at night to study. 

While the job was a temporary arrangement for him, he gradually started to develop his skills and started teaching computer courses to the students while practising there. Now he owns the Founder and CEO of CS Soft Solutions and CS Infotech. 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.