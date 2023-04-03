From peon to owner of software companies worth crores: Meet Chhotu Sharma

Chhotu Sharma owner of software company| Photo: LinkedIn

Achieving bigger things in life is always the goal. But very few are those who are able to make huge jumps than expected and set examples in society. One of those few success stories is Chhotu Sharma's story. Hailing from Chandigarh, Chhotu Sharma who once worked as a peon in a company, today owns two software companies in Chandigarh.

He was born in Himachal Pradesh, Chhotu passed his BA from a government college. After completing his studies, he moved to Chandigarh in search of job but it was getting difficult for him to get a job without a professional course.

Read: Meet Rajan Kohli, IIM alumnus who was responsible for $6 billion annual revenue at Wipro, quit to join…

He then decided to pursue a computer course and took a job as a peon to run his household till then. He worked the entire day and stay awake at night to study.

While the job was a temporary arrangement for him, he gradually started to develop his skills and started teaching computer courses to the students while practising there. Now he owns the Founder and CEO of CS Soft Solutions and CS Infotech.